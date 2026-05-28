Eid Mubarak 2026: 150+ Bakrid wishes, images, quotes, WhatsApp messages and greetings to share

Eid ul-Adha 2026, also known as Bakrid or Bakra Eid, is here. Most parts of India will celebrate Eid al-Fitr on 28 May. Jammu and Kashmir observed it on 27 May due to local moon sightings.

This festival of sacrifice commemorates the devotion of Prophet Ibrahim and is one of the most significant occasions in the Islamic calendar. Share the joy with your loved ones using these 150+ wishes, quotes, messages and greetings.

Short Bakrid Wishes Eid Mubarak! May Allah bless you and your family always.

Wishing you a joyful and blessed Bakrid 2026.

May this Eid bring peace, happiness, and prosperity to your home.

Happy Bakrid! May your sacrifices be accepted by Allah.

Eid Mubarak to you and everyone you love.

May the spirit of Eid fill your heart with gratitude.

Sending warm Bakrid wishes to your entire family.

May Allah shower His choicest blessings on you today.

Wishing you a Bakrid full of love and togetherness.

Happy Eid ul-Adha 2026! Peace be upon you.

May your Qurbani be accepted and your prayers answered.

Eid Mubarak! May this day bring you endless joy.

Wishing you health, happiness, and barakah this Bakrid.

May Allah accept our fasts, prayers, and sacrifices today.

A blessed and beautiful Eid to you and yours.

Bakrid Mubarak! May Allah bless you abundantly.

Eid Mubarak! Stay happy, healthy, and blessed always.

Wishing you peace and prosperity this Bakrid.

May Allah accept all your prayers and sacrifices.

Happy Eid al-Adha! Wishing you endless joy.

Eid Mubarak! Enjoy the celebrations with your loved ones.

Bakrid Mubarak! Stay safe and stay happy.

May this sacred occasion bring peace to your soul.

Eid ul-Adha Mubarak! Cherish every joyful moment.

Sending love, prayers, and warm wishes your way.

May your life be as bright as the moon tonight.

Celebrate this day with gratitude, love, and compassion.

May Allah's divine blessings fill your home with peace.

Wishing you a beautiful Eid surrounded by family.

Eid Mubarak! May your sacrifices be rewarded graciously.

May your faith and devotion guide you every single day.

Wishing you a day filled with laughter and delicious feasts.

Happy Bakrid! May your home overflow with immense joy.

May the blessings of Allah always look after you.

Warmest thoughts to you and your family this Eid.

Wishing you a peaceful, joyful, and memorable Bakrid.

May Allah's grace light up your path to success.

Eid Mubarak! Enjoy the true spirit of sacrifice today.

May this Eid bring new opportunities your way.

Wishing you health, wealth, and prosperity this Bakrid.

May your heart be filled with love and kindness.

Bakrid Mubarak! Remember to share the joy with everyone.

May Allah answer all your secret prayers this Eid.

Wishing you a safe, happy, and blessed celebration.

Have a wonderful and festive Bakrid with family.

May your home be blessed with harmony and warmth.

Eid ul-Adha Mubarak! May your faith grow stronger.

Wishing you limitless happiness and good health today.

May the divine light bring comfort to your heart.

Happy Eid! Sending you my warmest, heartfelt hugs.

May this festival strengthen the bonds of your family.

Bakrid Mubarak! May your life be beautifully peaceful.

Praying for your happiness and success this Eid.

May Allah shower His choosing blessings upon you all.

Wishing you a day of smiles, love, and togetherness.

Eid Mubarak! Hope your day is absolutely magical.

May your good deeds be accepted by the Almighty.

Happy Bakrid! Enjoy the biryani and sweet celebrations.

May your path always lead to peace and righteousness.

Sending you pure joy, peace, and love today.

Eid Mubarak! May you stay inspired and hopeful always.

Wishing you a lifetime of happiness, peace, and health.

May Allah bless you with wisdom and gentle kindness.

Bakrid Mubarak! Cheers to love, life, and family.

May the spirit of Eid bring unity and peace.

Heartfelt Bakrid Messages for Family Bakrid Mubarak to the family that means the world to me.

May Allah bless our home with endless happiness, love, and unity.

Eid Mubarak! I am so grateful to celebrate another blessed year with you all.

May Allah accept all our sacrifices and fill our hearts with gratitude.

Wishing my wonderful family a Bakrid filled with laughter and beautiful moments.

Happy Eid al-Adha! May our family bond grow stronger under Allah’s grace.

Praying for the health, safety, and prosperity of everyone in our family.

Eid Mubarak! There is no place I’d rather be than home with you today.

May Allah shower His chosen blessings on our home this Bakrid.

To my dear family, may your faith and devotion guide you always.

Bakrid Mubarak! May the warmth of our love keep us united forever.

Sending heartfelt prayers for peace and happiness to each member of our family.

View full Image View full Image Eid Mubarak 2026 image

View full Image View full Image Eid Mubarak 2026 image

View full Image View full Image Eid Mubarak 2026 image

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May the divine light of Eid bring comfort and harmony to our lives.

Eid Mubarak! Thank you for making every festive celebration so special.

Wishing my family a day filled with delicious feasts, smiles, and togetherness.

May Allah reward your sacrifices and answer all your silent prayers today.

Happy Bakrid! I am incredibly blessed to call you my family.

May our home always be a place of love, laughter, and faith.

Eid Mubarak! Sending my warmest love to the best family ever.

Praying that Allah guides our family toward success, righteousness, and peace.

Bakrid Mubarak! May the spirit of sacrifice teach us compassion and kindness.

Wishing my family a beautiful day surrounded by love and joyful memories.

May Allah bless our elders with long health and our youngsters with wisdom.

Eid ul-Adha Mubarak! Cherishing every single moment spent with you all.

May the blessings of this holy day stay with our family through the year.

Happy Eid! Thank you for being my constant support and strength.

Praying for endless smiles and absolute prosperity for our beautiful family.

Bakrid Mubarak! Let’s celebrate this day with pure gratitude and love.

May Allah protect our family from every harm and bless us with peace.

Wishing you all an Eid that is as warm and lovely as our home.

Eid Mubarak! May our family always stand together in faith and joy.

May the joy of this festive season brighten every corner of our lives.

Happy Bakrid! Looking forward to sharing the beautiful feasts and celebrations.

May Allah’s grace light up our family's path to a bright future.

View full Image View full Image Eid Mubarak 2026 image

View full Image View full Image Eid Mubarak 2026 image

View full Image View full Image Eid Mubarak 2026 image

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Sending special prayers for my parents' health and happiness this Eid.

Eid Mubarak! May our hearts always beat together in love and harmony.

May the divine blessings of Bakrid fill our days with comfort and ease.

Bakrid Mubarak! Blessed to have a family that guides me in faith.

Wishing my family a lifetime of good health, peace, and immense joy.

May Allah accept our family's good deeds and prayers on this sacred day.

Eid Mubarak! May the laughter of our family echo through our home forever.

Praying that Allah strengthens the bonds of love that tie us together.

Happy Bakrid! May your hearts be filled with pure joy and contentment.

May this festival bring a fresh wave of hope and prosperity to our family.

Eid Mubarak! Wishing my family a safe, peaceful, and blessed celebration.

May Allah bless each one of you with success in everything you do.

Bakrid Mubarak! So proud and thankful to celebrate this holy day with you.

May the spirit of Eid bring our hearts closer to Allah and to each other.

Wishing my lovely family an unforgettable Eid filled with endless blessings.

Eid Mubarak! Cheers to the love, warmth, and beautiful memories we share.

To my family: may this Eid bring us closer together always.

Bakrid is the time to remember what truly matters in life.

May our home be filled with love and Allah's blessings today.

Wishing my parents the most blessed Eid al-Adha this year.

To my siblings: Eid Mubarak! You are my greatest blessing.

May Allah keep our family united and protected every day.

View full Image View full Image Eid Mubarak 2026 image

View full Image View full Image Eid Mubarak 2026 image

This Eid, I am grateful for every single person in my family.

Sending my warmest love and Eid greetings to my entire family.

May the sacrifice of Ibrahim remind us of true love and faith.

Eid is sweeter when celebrated with the ones you love most.

To my parents: your duas have always been my greatest shield.

May Allah grant our elders long life, health, and happiness always.

This Bakrid, may our bond grow stronger with every passing year.

No gift is greater than a loving family. Eid Mubarak to mine.

May this Eid bring peace to every corner of our beloved home.

Bakrid Wishes for Friends To my dearest friend: Eid Mubarak and loads of love today.

May this Bakrid bring you everything your heart has prayed for.

Friends like you make every Eid more special and memorable.

Wishing you laughter, biryani, and blessings this Eid ul-Adha.

May Allah fulfil all your dreams this Eid and always.

Happy Bakrid to the friend who always makes me smile.

Eid Mubarak! Grateful for your friendship every single day.

May this Eid be the beginning of your best days ahead.

Here is wishing my amazing friend a truly blessed Bakrid 2026.

May our friendship remain as strong as our faith. Eid Mubarak.

WhatsApp and Social Media Messages Eid Mubarak 🌙 May Allah accept our prayers and sacrifices today.

Happy Bakrid 2026! Sending love to everyone celebrating today.

Qurbani is not just about sacrifice. It is about devotion and love.

May this Eid al-Adha bring mercy, forgiveness, and new beginnings.

Eid Mubarak to all my beautiful people near and far today.

May Allah's blessings be with you on this holy occasion always.

This Bakrid, let us remember those less fortunate than ourselves.

Spreading love, kindness, and Eid Mubarak vibes all day today.

May your day be filled with warmth, prayers, and good food.

Eid Mubarak from my heart to yours. Stay blessed always.

Inspirational Bakrid Quotes "Sacrifice is the foundation of true devotion." — Eid Mubarak.

Faith is not just belief. It is action in the face of doubt.

The greatest gift you can offer Allah is a sincere heart.

True sacrifice begins when comfort ends. Happy Bakrid 2026.

Let your Qurbani reflect your gratitude for everything you have.

Ibrahim's test reminds us: surrender to Allah is the highest honour.

May this Eid renew your faith and strengthen your resolve always.

Give generously today. What you share never truly leaves you.

Eid ul-Adha teaches us that love and faith conquer all fear.

The spirit of Bakrid lives in every act of selfless generosity.

Formal Bakrid Greetings On behalf of our family, we wish you a blessed Eid al-Adha.

May this auspicious occasion bring peace and prosperity to all.

Warmest Eid Mubarak greetings to you and your loved ones.

Wishing you a joyous and spiritually fulfilling Bakrid 2026.

May Allah's grace be upon you on this most sacred of days.

Hindi Bakrid Wishes Eid Mubarak! Allah aapko khushiyan aur barakat de.

Bakrid ki dhaeron shubhkamnayein aapko aur aapke parivaar ko.

Is Eid par aapki har dua qubool ho. Eid Mubarak.

Allah ki rehmat aap par hamesha bani rahe. Eid Mubarak.

Eid ka yeh pyaara tyohaar aapke ghar mein khushiyan laaye.

Urdu Bakrid Wishes Eid Mubarak! Allah aap par apni rehmatein nazil farmaye.

Is mubarak mauqe par dil ki gehraiyyon se mubarak baad.

Aapki qurbani aur ibadat qubool ho. Eid ul-Adha Mubarak.

Allah aapko duniya aur aakhirat dono mein izzat ata farmaye.

Eid ki khushiyan aapke ghar ko roshan karen. Eid Mubarak.

Messages for Colleagues and Neighbours Wishing you and your family a very happy and peaceful Bakrid.

May this Eid bring joy and prosperity to your household today.

Happy Eid al-Adha to a wonderful colleague and a great person.

Wishing my neighbour and their family a most blessed Bakrid.