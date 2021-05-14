Prime Minister Narendra Modi has greeted people on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr. "Best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. Praying for everyone’s good health and well-being. Powered by our collective efforts, may we overcome the global pandemic and work towards furthering human welfare. Eid Mubarak!" PM Modi tweeted.

In his message the President also urged people to work for the well-being of society and the country and observe the guidelines related to COVID-19.

"On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, I extend my best wishes and greetings to all the fellow citizens, especially to the Muslim brothers and sisters. During the holy month of Ramadan, people observe Roza and offer regular prayers and obeisance to Allah. The auspicious festival of Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan, is celebrated as an occasion to strengthen the spirit of fraternity and harmony. Eid-ul-Fitr is also an occasion to rededicate ourselves to the service of humanity and to improve the lives of the people in need," he said.

"Let us all resolve to deal with this pandemic of Covid-19 by following all the rules and guidelines and work for the well-being of society and the country," he added.

Eid-ul-Fitr, which translates to "festival of breaking the fast" is a time of rejoicing with family and friends. It's a blissful celebration that marks the end of the holy month of Ramzan when millions of Muslims enthusiastically wait for the new moon sighting to be confirmed, to celebrate the end of their fasting journey.

Muslims around the world mark the day by taking part in a host of activities. Depending on where you are, the festival may have a more localised name.

Last year also the Muslims celebrated Eid ul-Fitr amid lockdown to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus.





