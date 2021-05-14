Eid Mubarak! PM Modi greets people on Eid-ul-Fitr

"On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, I extend my best wishes and greetings to all the fellow citizens, especially to the Muslim brothers and sisters. During the holy month of Ramadan, people observe Roza and offer regular prayers and obeisance to Allah. The auspicious festival of Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan, is celebrated as an occasion to strengthen the spirit of fraternity and harmony. Eid-ul-Fitr is also an occasion to rededicate ourselves to the service of humanity and to improve the lives of the people in need," he said.