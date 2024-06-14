The festival, celebrated on the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah, symbolizes faith, obedience, and mercy. It includes prayers, feasting, and gift exchanges.

Eid ul-Adha, celebrated with great splendour and enthusiasm worldwide, is a significant occasion for Muslims. Also referred to as the Feast of the Sacrifice, this annual event is marked by the Muslim community with grand celebrations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Date While most Gulf countries align with Saudi Arabia's announcement, Oman has taken a different position.

Oman declared that the crescent moon was not observed within its borders on Thursday, leading to the decision to observe Eid Al Adha on Monday, June 17. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Significance of Eid-al-Adha Eid al-Adha, known as the “Festival of Sacrifice," holds deep significance in Islam. It commemorates the willingness of the Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham in Judeo-Christian tradition) to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. However, God provided a ram to sacrifice instead before he could carry out the sacrifice.

The festival falls on the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah, the twelfth and final month of the Islamic lunar calendar, following the completion of the Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca. It marks the end of Hajj and is celebrated by Muslims worldwide with prayers, feasting, and the exchange of gifts.

History The story of Eid ul-Adha is deeply rooted in Islamic tradition and revolves around the obedience and devotion of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham in Judeo-Christian tradition) to Allah. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Islamic belief, Ibrahim received a command from Allah in a dream to sacrifice his beloved son, Isma'il (Ishmael), as a test of his faith and obedience. Despite the immense love Ibrahim had for his son, he was willing to carry out Allah's command.

As Ibrahim prepared to sacrifice Isma'il, both father and son demonstrated unwavering trust in Allah's plan. However, just as Ibrahim was about to fulfil the sacrifice, Allah intervened and provided a ram as a substitute, sparing Isma'il's life.

Eid ul-Adha, therefore, commemorates Ibrahim's profound faith and obedience, as well as the mercy and providence of Allah. Muslims around the world celebrate this occasion by performing acts of worship, sharing meals with family and friends, giving to those in need, and reflecting on the lessons of sacrifice, faith, and submission found in the story of Ibrahim and Isma'il. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!