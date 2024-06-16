Hello User
Eid ul Adha 2024: History, significance, all you need to know about feast of sacrifice

Eid ul Adha 2024: History, significance, all you need to know about feast of sacrifice

Livemint

Eid ul-Adha commemorates Ibrahim's obedience to God, coincides with the Hajj pilgrimage, involves feasting and charity, and encourages spiritual reflection.

Muslim worshipers gather for Eid al-Adha prayers next to the Dome of the Rock shrine at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City, Sunday, June 16, 2024. Muslims celebrate the holiday to mark the willingness of the Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham to Christians and Jews) to sacrifice his son. During the holiday, they slaughter sheep or cattle, distribute part of the meat to the poor and eat the rest. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

Eid ul-Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice or Bakrid, holds profound significance in Islam and is celebrated with immense joy and devotion by Muslims worldwide.

History of Eid ul-Adha

The story of Ibrahim and Isma'il's sacrifice is mentioned in the Quran (Surah As-Saffat, verses 99-113), which emphasizes the profound act of submission and devotion to God.

Also Read: Eid-ul-adha 2024: Is the Indian market shut on Monday for Bakri Eid?

According to Islamic tradition, Ibrahim received a divine command in a dream to sacrifice his beloved son, Isma'il (Ishmael), as a test of his faith. As Ibrahim prepared to carry out the sacrifice, God intervened and provided a ram to be sacrificed instead, signifying Ibrahim's devotion and submission to God's will. This event highlights the significance of faith, sacrifice, and obedience in Islam.

Here are the significance of Eid ul-Adha:

Observance of Hajj

Eid ul-Adha coincides with the culmination of the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, one of the Five Pillars of Islam. Muslims not performing Hajj also participate in the celebrations, emphasizing unity and solidarity among the global Muslim community.

Feast and charity

The festival involves prayers, feasting, and the exchange of gifts among family and friends. In commemoration of Ibrahim's sacrifice, Muslims customarily sacrifice an animal, usually a goat, sheep, cow, or camel.

Also Read: Eid 2024: Early salary, home delivery of qurbani animals, extended leave; how Dubai will celebrate Eid ul Adha this year

The meat is divided into three parts: one for the family, one for relatives and friends, and one for the needy and less fortunate. This act symbolizes generosity, compassion, and sharing with the community.

Spiritual reflection

Eid ul-Adha encourages Muslims to reflect on the importance of sacrifice and service to others. It emphasizes the values of compassion, humility, and gratitude toward God's blessings.

Community and unity

The festival fosters Muslim community and unity, transcending geographical and cultural boundaries. It reinforces the importance of family ties and social harmony as Muslims come together to celebrate and strengthen their faith.

