Eid 2025 Moon Sighting LIVE: Crescent moon sighted in Delhi, Kashmir & others parts; India to celebrate Eid on March 31

Eid 2025 Moon Sighting LIVE: The Crescent moon was sighted in the city of Lucknow, Srinagar and other places across India on Sunday, March 30, marking the end of the holy Ramadan 2025 period, as the nation will celebrate Eid on Monday, March 31.

“The moon has been sighted today, i.e. on March 30 and Eid-ul- Fitr will be celebrated on March 31,” said Lucknow Eidgah Imam, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali.

Delhi's Jama Masjid also announced that Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Monday, March 31.

“It has been verified that the moon has been sighted publicly at various places of the country, including Delhi,” according to the official announcement from Imarat-e-shariyah-Hind in Delhi.

The Crescent Moon was also spotted at Srinagar on Sunday, among many other locations across the nation.

The Eid celebrations started in Saudi Arabia on Sunday after the crescent moon was sighted for the first time in the Gulf nation. Saudi Arabia observes the crescent moon a day ahead of India, Pakistan and other neighbouring nations.

Hence, Eid-ul-Fitr will likely be celebrated in India on Monday, March 31.

In Australia, the moon was not sighted on Sunday, March 30; hence, now the country will celebrate Eid on Tuesday, April 1, 2025.

Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 Eid-ul-Fitr, or (Eid-al-Fitr) comes after the holiest period for Muslims, i.e., Ramadan 2025, which started on Sunday, March 2, after the crescent moon was spotted on March 1, 2025.

The date of Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 in India will depend on whether or not the Moon is visible from Indian skies. If the moon is sighted on Sunday, March 30, then India, along with other neighbouring nations like Pakistan and Afghanistan, will celebrate this as the commencement of Ramadan and as Eid on Monday, March 31.

If the crescent moon is not visible due to rare circumstances, then according to the Islamic lunar calendar or Hijri customs, one cannot celebrate Eid. The official confirmation about Eid-ul-Fitr will only come after the crescent moon is spotted.

In India, the Imams of Delhi's Jama Masjid and the Lucknow Mosque will announce the official news about Eid on Sunday after the moon is spotted around multiple cities nationwide.

So far, nations such as Oman, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Australia, Iran, Malaysia, Brunei, Iraq, and Syria have confirmed that they are set to celebrate Eid on March 31.

Eid-ul-Fitr moon sighting in Saudi Arabia The Cresent moon was sighted in Saudi Arabia on Saturday evening, March 29, marking the end of the holy Ramadan 2025 period for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

With the moon citing on Saturday evening, the gulf nation witnessed 29 days in the month of March. Some other Gulf Arab states will celebrate the Eid al-Fitr holiday on Sunday, but other Middle Eastern countries will not until Monday.

Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 Wishes (In Photos)

Eid Mubarak 2025 Wishes 1. On this special day, may Allah shower you with love and success. Eid Mubarak!

2. May this Eid bring new opportunities and endless blessings into your life.

3. Wishing you and your family health, happiness, and success. Eid Mubarak!

4. Let this Eid be a new beginning for love and harmony. Eid Mubarak!

5. May the magic of Eid fill your life with peace and happiness.

6. May your home be filled with warmth and your heart with joy this Eid.

7. Wishing you prosperity, joy, and all the success in the world. Eid Mubarak!

8. Sending you warm wishes and hoping you have a blessed Eid.

9. Eid is a day to spread love and kindness. May your day be filled with both!

10. May Allah bless you abundantly and fulfil all your wishes. Eid Mubarak!

11. I pray that Allah blesses our home with peace and endless happiness. Eid Mubarak!

12. This Eid, I feel grateful for having such a loving and caring family.

13. Wishing my parents, siblings, and all our loved ones a prosperous and joyous Eid!

14. May our family always be wrapped in Allah’s mercy and love. Eid Mubarak!

15. Let this Eid be the start of fresh opportunities and new beginnings in your life.

16. Sending you and your family loads of duas, tons of hugs, and all the love in this world. Eid Mubarak 2025!

17. Enjoy a lovely Eid with the ones who are close to your heart. Eid Mubarak 2025!

18. Sending you the beautiful blessings of Allah wrapped with lots of love and affection. Best wishes for Eid Mubarak 2025!

19. May Allah bless you with good health and happiness, Happy Eid Mubarak to you and your family!

20. We hope and pray that this Eid will bring bundles of happiness, joy, and blessings to you and your family. Eid Mubarak 2025!

21. Wishing you love, laughter, and a joyous celebration this Eid!

22. May Allah accept your prayers and fasting. Eid Mubarak!

23. Sending warm wishes for a prosperous and joyful Eid.

24. Wishing you a day filled with love, joy, and togetherness. Eid Mubarak!

25. May your heart be filled with gratitude and your life with endless blessings. Eid Mubarak!

Eid Namaz Timings Eid-ul-fitr Namaz timings are expected to happen in the following timings:

1. Delhi - 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

2. Mumbai - 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

3. Jaipur - 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

4. Lucknow - 6:07 a.m. to 12 p.m.

5. Bengaluru - 6:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

6. Agra - 6:18 a.m. to 12 p.m.

7. Hyderabad - 6:24 a.m. to 12 p.m.

8. Kolkata - 5:41 a.m. to 12 p.m.

9. Kanpur - 6:09 a.m. to 12 p.m.

10. Allahabad - 6:05 a.m. to 12 p.m.

11. Patna - 5:51 a.m. to 12 p.m.

12. Ahmedabad - 6:43 a.m. to 12 p.m.

13. Chandigarh - 6:21 a.m. to 12 p.m.

14. Kochi - 6:37 a.m. to 12 p.m.