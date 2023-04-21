Eid ul-Fitr in India to be celebrated on this date, here's more details

Eid ul-Fitr in India to be celebrated on this date, here's more details1 min read . 02:55 AM IST
- The India Union Muslim League (IUML) state president Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal on Thursday cited that the Shawwal crescent moon was not sighted.
After a month-long fasting of Ramadaan, Muslims across the globe are eagerly waiting for the new moon to be visible (called Chaand Raat). Following this, Eid will be celebrated.
After a month-long fasting of Ramadaan, Muslims across the globe are eagerly waiting for the new moon to be visible (called Chaand Raat). Following this, Eid will be celebrated.
Since in most of the parts of the globe, the date of Eid celebration varies, the holiday of Eid al-Fitr starts from Friday onwards.
Since in most of the parts of the globe, the date of Eid celebration varies, the holiday of Eid al-Fitr starts from Friday onwards.
As per details, the lunar months are either 29 or 30 days long, Muslims until the night before Eid to confirm its date.
As per details, the lunar months are either 29 or 30 days long, Muslims until the night before Eid to confirm its date.
For Indians, this year, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on 22 April. The India Union Muslim League (IUML) state president Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal on Thursday cited that the Shawwal crescent moon was not sighted. This means, Muslims will have to keep the fast for one more day and will celebrate the auspicious festival on 22 April.'
For Indians, this year, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on 22 April. The India Union Muslim League (IUML) state president Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal on Thursday cited that the Shawwal crescent moon was not sighted. This means, Muslims will have to keep the fast for one more day and will celebrate the auspicious festival on 22 April.'
Meanwhile, the Kerala government has declared 22 April also as a government holiday on the occasion of Eid. According to the calendar, the holiday for Eid is on Friday, April 21.
Meanwhile, the Kerala government has declared 22 April also as a government holiday on the occasion of Eid. According to the calendar, the holiday for Eid is on Friday, April 21.
Similar to India, Pakistan's state-backed moon sighting committee announced in Islamabad that Eid al-Fitr would be celebrated on Saturday as there were no sightings of the moon there.
Similar to India, Pakistan's state-backed moon sighting committee announced in Islamabad that Eid al-Fitr would be celebrated on Saturday as there were no sightings of the moon there.
ALSO READ: Eid-ul-Fitr 2023: Wishes and warm greetings
ALSO READ: Eid-ul-Fitr 2023: Wishes and warm greetings
While, Saudi Arabia announced that the celebration of Eid al-Fitr to begin on Friday. United Arab Emirates and Qatar announced that the holiday would begin for them on Friday, while their Gulf Arab neighbor, Oman, declared that the moon had not been sighted and the holiday would begin on Saturday.
While, Saudi Arabia announced that the celebration of Eid al-Fitr to begin on Friday. United Arab Emirates and Qatar announced that the holiday would begin for them on Friday, while their Gulf Arab neighbor, Oman, declared that the moon had not been sighted and the holiday would begin on Saturday.
In UAE, people will get a 4-day break to celebrate Eid. The long weekend of the year began on Thursday, and offices and schools will resume on Monday, 24 April.
In UAE, people will get a 4-day break to celebrate Eid. The long weekend of the year began on Thursday, and offices and schools will resume on Monday, 24 April.