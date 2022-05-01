Eid ul Fitr: Latest update on Shawaal crescent moon in India and others

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Generally, the crescent moon of Ramadan is first sighted in Saudi Arabia, UAE along with some parts of India, the UK, USA, Australia, and some other Western and Gulf countries. A day later, usually, the moon is sighted in the rest of India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and other South Asian countries.
Eid ul Fitr is an auspicious occasion celebrated in Islam as it marks the end of Ramadan - the holy month of daily fasting from early morning to sunset. It is announced that the crescent moon of Ramadan has been sighted in Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Oman among others and with that, the Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on May 2. Many countries including India will be celebrating Eid between May 2 to May 3.
As per Siasat Daily, which cited the moon sighting committee of the Kingdom of Saudia Arabia as the source, stated that the crescent of the Shawwal moon has been sighted in Saudi.
Thereby, Eid-al-Fitr in Saudi will begin on May 2 and will mark the end of Ramadan 1443 Hijri.
Also, UAE will be celebrating Eid ul-Fitr on Monday as the crescent moon has been sighted here as well. The Moon Sighting Committee in Oman has also announced the sighting of Shawal 1443 AH and hence Eid Al Fitr this year falls on Monday, May 2, 2022.
Similarly, the crescent moon has been sighted in countries like the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, and Brunei among others.
As per the Astronomy Centre, the crescent of the crescent is visible from the red areas on the red moon due to the setting of the moon before sunset or/and due to the acquisition of surface water after sunset.
However, many countries still have not sighted the new moon which means that the Eid-al-Fitr will be on May 3.
Moonsighting Australia on Sunday said that the Hilal of Shawaal 1443 has not been sighted anywhere in Australia. Thereby, the month of Shawaal 1443 will begin on May 3.
The case is similar with India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh among other Asian countries that have not sighted the new moon. Thereby, the Eid-al-Fitr will be held in these countries on May 3.
In India, the crescent moon of Shawwal has not been sighted today in Bihar, Odisha, and Jharkhand hence, the last day of the fasting of Ramadan 2022 will be tomorrow and Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on May 3rd.
