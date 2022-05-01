Eid ul Fitr: Latest update on Shawaal crescent moon in India and others

Eid ul Fitr is an auspicious occasion celebrated in Islam as it marks the end of Ramadan - the holy month of daily fasting from early morning to sunset. It is announced that the crescent moon of Ramadan has been sighted in Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Oman among others and with that, the Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on May 2. Many countries including India will be celebrating Eid between May 2 to May 3.

