Active Stocks
Tue Apr 09 2024 15:29:58
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 1,079.25 0.38%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 165.95 0.48%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 764.15 -0.55%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,494.70 1.19%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 475.80 -0.85%
Business News/ News / India/  Eid to be celebrated in THESE 2 Indian states tomorrow on April 10; know details
BackBack

Eid to be celebrated in THESE 2 Indian states tomorrow on April 10; know details

Livemint

In contrast to the Eid-al-Fitr 2024 celebrations across India on April 11, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, and Leh will celebrate the festival tomorrow on April 10 after the crescent moon was spotted today in these areas

Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, and Leh will celebrate Eid tomorrow on April 10.Premium
Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, and Leh will celebrate Eid tomorrow on April 10.

As several Muslims in India missed spotting the Shawaal crescent moon on Tuesday, Jammu-Kashmir and Kerala confirmed moon sighting today. As a result, the two Indian states will celebrate Eid tomorrow on April 10, whereas, Muslims in the rest of the country will observe one more day of Ramadan fasting. Leh will also celebrate Eid on April 10. Except these places, rest of the India will celebrate the festival on April 11.

(More to come) 

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 09 Apr 2024, 09:34 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App