Eid to be celebrated in THESE 2 Indian states tomorrow on April 10; know details

Eid to be celebrated in THESE 2 Indian states tomorrow on April 10; know details

Livemint

In contrast to the Eid-al-Fitr 2024 celebrations across India on April 11, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, and Leh will celebrate the festival tomorrow on April 10 after the crescent moon was spotted today in these areas

Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, and Leh will celebrate Eid tomorrow on April 10.

As several Muslims in India missed spotting the Shawaal crescent moon on Tuesday, Jammu-Kashmir and Kerala confirmed moon sighting today. As a result, the two Indian states will celebrate Eid tomorrow on April 10, whereas, Muslims in the rest of the country will observe one more day of Ramadan fasting. Leh will also celebrate Eid on April 10. Except these places, rest of the India will celebrate the festival on April 11.

(More to come)

