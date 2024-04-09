As several Muslims in India missed spotting the Shawaal crescent moon on Tuesday, Jammu-Kashmir and Kerala confirmed moon sighting today. As a result, the two Indian states will celebrate Eid tomorrow on April 10, whereas, Muslims in the rest of the country will observe one more day of Ramadan fasting. Leh will also celebrate Eid on April 10. Except these places, rest of the India will celebrate the festival on April 11.

