Eid-e-Milad 2025: Maharashtra government shifts holiday in Mumbai to September 8. Know the reason

General Administration Department (GAD) stated that while the holiday on September 5 will remain unchanged for other districts in the state, it has been shifted to September 8 in Mumbai city and suburbs

Updated4 Sep 2025, 04:16 PM IST
The Maharashtra government on Thursday declared that the public holiday on account of Eid-e-Milad in Mumbai city and suburban district will be observed on September 8. The holiday, which was originally declared for Friday, September 5, 2025, will now be observed on Monday, September 8, 2025.

Why the change?

Maharashtra government shifted the holiday in Mumbai and its suburbs after the Muslim community decided to hold the Eid-e-Milad procession on September 8 to ensure harmony as Anant Chaturdashi falls on September 6, which is also when immersion of Ganpati festivals will happen, reported news wire PTI.

In a circular, the General Administration Department (GAD) stated that while the holiday on September 5 will remain unchanged for other districts in the state, it has been shifted to September 8 in Mumbai city and suburbs.

Government offices in Mumbai city and suburbs will remain open as usual on September 5, the circular clarified. The announcement was made through an official notification issued by the Department of General Administration on Wednesday.

