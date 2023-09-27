Eid-e-Milad: Maharashtra declares public holiday on Friday

Maharashtra government Wednesday declared a public holiday on Friday (September 29, 2023) on occasion of Eid-e-Milad. The decision was taken in the wake of Anant Chaturdashi and Eid e Milad —the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad—falling on the same day i.e. tomorrow on September 28, the Chief Minister’s Office said in a statement.

The announcement means two consecutive state holidays on Thursday and Friday followed by the weekend and the national holiday on October 2, marking Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary. The announcement was made after the All India Khilafat Committee, a prominent religious and social organization, reached out to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, urging him to consider a public holiday on Friday to manage the coinciding religious events effectively. “The State Govt has declared public holiday on Friday 29th Sept on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad," the chief minister's office said in a social media post on X. (formerly known as Twitter).

Processions are taken out on the occasions of Anant Chaturdashi and Eid-e-Milad in Mumbai and other places, a delegation of All India Khilafat has hence requested the chief minister to find a solution to it, the statement read.

"The delegation has requested that a holiday be declared on Friday, September 29, so that the police can make arrangements for the processions on both days (September 28 and 29). The state government has decided to announce a government holiday on Friday as well," the PTI quoted chief minister Shinde statement.

Anant Chaturdashi is a festival dedicated to God Vishnu, observed and celebrated by Hindus. It is marked on the fourteenth day of the moon's waxing phase during the Hindu month of Bhadrapada. It is also marked as the last day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival and is also called Ganesh Chaudas, when devotees bid adieu to the deity Ganesha by immersing his idols in water.

Eid-e-Milad, which marks the birth of Prophet Muhammad and is celebrated with prayers, feasts, and gatherings.

Mumbai Police is deploying more than 19,000 personnel, including officers, to thwart any untoward incident when processions will be taken out to immerse idols of Lord Ganesh on Anant Chaturdashi, the last day of the festival. Similar security arrangements will be in force for Eid-e-Milad, which will be marked by organising processions on Friday.

Police personnel to be on security duty include 16,250 constables, 2,866 officers, 45 Assistant Commissioners of Police, 25 Deputy Commissioners of Police, 8 Additional Commissioners of Police and other senior officers, PTI quoted an official as saying.

In addition, 35 platoons of State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), a company of Rapid Action Force, Quick Response Teams (QRTs) and Home Guards will remain present at important locations in the city, the official added

