Eid-e-Milad: Mumbai police issues traffic advisory. Check routes here

In anticipation of the 'Eid-e-Milad' procession scheduled for Friday, the Mumbai traffic police have released a comprehensive advisory to ensure smooth traffic flow during the event.

A substantial turnout is anticipated for the processions, which could potentially result in traffic congestion on certain routes and the roadways leading to these procession routes.

"In view of the procession during Eid-e-milad across various places in Mumbai & to avoid traffic congestion, the following traffic arrangements have been made from 14.00 pm on 29th September 2023," tweeted Mumbai Traffic Police.

As per the advisory, Mumbai police said, “To mark the occasion of 'Eid-e-Milad', a procession has been organised on the following route: Khilafat House- Seth Motisha lane- Seth Motisha Junction- Byculla-Railway Bridge- Khada Parsi [Right Turn] Bapurao Jagtap Marg Ganesh Hari-Parundekar Marg (Left turn)- Maulana Azad Road - Madanpura- Dimtimkar road - Surti-Mohalla--Maulana Shaukat Ali Rd - Sir J J Junction [Right Turn] - Ibrahim Rahimtulla Marg- Johar Chowk [ Bhendi Bazaar Junction]- Mohammad Ali Rd- Chakala Junction [Right Turn] Crowford Market - Abdul Rehaman Street- Ibrahim Rahimtulla Marg Paydhoni Police Station - Sir J J Junction - Dimtimkar road to Mastan Talav."

The advisory further noted, “Many people are expected to attend the aforesaid processions, which will lead to traffic congestion on the said routes and the routes leading there unto."

The following routes may be closed on 29/9/23 from 14.00 hrs. onwards (as and when required) till the completion of the procession:

1. Dr. B.A. Road (South Bound) from Vijay Gajanand Loke Chowk (Daoji Konddev junction) to Abdul Hamid Ansari Chowk (Khada Parsee junction).

2. Byculla Bridge (Aanna Saheb Patil flyover).

3. There shall be 'NO RIGHT TURN' at Seth Mothisha Junction and Sant Sawata Junction for vehicles moving on Northbound of Dr. B. A. Road.

4. Seth Mothisha Road (Love Lane) from Parab Chowk to Seth Mothisha Junction.

5. Bapurao Jagtap Marg - from Abdul Hameed Ansari Chowk (Khada Parsee Junction) to Late Uday Katkar Chowk (Tambit Naka).

6. N.M. Joshi Marg - from P.S. Mandalik Chowk to its intersection with Bapurao Jagtap Road.

7. Maulana Aazad Road -Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk (Satrasta Junction) to Maulana Fazhul Hassan Hasrat Mohani chowk (Nagpada Junction).

8. Dimtimkar Road- from Nagpada Junction to its intersection with Sir JJ Road.

9. Maulana Shaukat Ali Road - from Don Taki junction to Dr. Md. Iqbal chowk (Sir J.J. Junction).

10. Mohammad Ali Road South Bound-from to Dr Md Iqbal chowk (Sir JJ Junction) to Babu Shete Junction (Chakala Junction)

11. Ibrahim Rahimullah Marg-from Shri Bhadranand Vijayji Chowk-to Maulana Mohammad Ali Johar Chowk (Bhendi bazaar junction).

12. S.V.P road-Maulana Mohammad Ali Johar chowk to its intersection with Chimna butcher street

13. B. Virani Marg

14. Abdul Rehmaan street- Crowford market junction to Kika street corner.

15. Chimna butcher street.

