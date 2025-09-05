Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi school holiday today: Educational institutions to remain shut in THESE states

Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi school holiday today: Milad-un-Nabi also known by different names such as Eid-e Milad or Mawlid al-Nabi al-Sharif is being celebrated today. This day coincides with Teachers' Day festivities which is celebrated on September 5 every year to honour the birth anniversary of the country’s second President and a renowned educationist — Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

Advertisement

At the same time, one of the most important and widely celebrated festivals ‘Onam’ is being celebrated in Kerala, due to which schools and banks across the state will remain closed on September 5.

Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi school holiday today According to the list of Gazetted holidays mentioned in 2025 calendar, Milad-un-Nabi festival is listed as a holiday on which government and private schools and offices will remain closed.

Observed by followers of Islam in the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar called the Rabi’ al-Awwal, this day is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm. While Shi’as mark it on the 17th day of the month, Sunnis observe it on the 12th of Rabi al-awwal.

School holiday due to heavy rain As monsoon mayhem continues across several north Indian states, educational institutions in various districts across Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu Division, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh have declared school holiday amid India Meteorological Department's (IMD) weather alerts.

Advertisement

In UP's Mathura district, schools will remain closed till September 6. In Haryana's Ambala schools are shut today while school closure remains in intact for Jhajjar till September 6. In Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Shimla, Solan, Sirmour, Mandi, Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti districts of Himachal Pradesh, schools will remain closed till September 7.

Amid continued heavy rainfall and devastating flooding across Punjab, all educational institutions in the state will remain closed till September 7. Heavy rainfall, waterlogging and landslides in Jammu prompted authorities to announce closure of schools till September 5.

Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi bank holiday today According to holidays listed in the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) calendar, banks across India will remain closed on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad festival on Friday, In Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura and Uttarakhand, September 5 is a bank holiday.

Advertisement

Will Indian stock market open for trading today? According to the stock market holiday calendar shared by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the Indian stock market will be open for trading during for regular trading on Friday. Besides weekend, there are no additional holidays in the month of September, as per the calendar.

Also Read | Is the Indian stock market closed today for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi?

The Maharashtra government on Thursday announced that Eid-e-Milad public holiday for Mumbai city and suburban district has been shifted to September 8 from September 5. As per the circular, Eid-e-Milad processions will be held on September 8.

This decision comes in the wake of Anant Chaturdashi celebrations on September 6, when grand processions will be held to immerse Ganesh idols. Notably, the September 5 holiday will remain unchanged for other districts in the state. Hence, government offices in Mumbai will remain open on September 5.

Advertisement