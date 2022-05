Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan, will be celebrated in the country on Tuesday as the crescent moon was not sighted on Sunday evening.

Markazi Chand Committee head Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali announced that the Shawwal moon had not been sighted.

The Islamic holiday is celebrated on the first day of the Shawwal month – the month that comes after Ramadan in the Hijri calendar. Due to this, it is celebrated on different days across regions.

All months under the Islamic calendar are of 29 or 30 days.

What is the history and significance of Eid-ul-Fitr?

Eid al-Fitr is also known as the ‘festival of breaking fast'.

It is believed that Prophet Muhammad got the first revelation of the Holy Quran during the holy month of Ramadan.

According to Islamic belief, it began after Jang-e-badr, in which Muslims triumphed under the leadership of Prophet Muhammad.

Eid-Ul-Fitr is also a celebration for having a successful month of fasting, praying and refraining from all negative actions, thoughts and words and is a way of paying respect to Allah.

The festival is celebrated across the globe with Muslims taking part in prayers that are followed by a sermon soon after dawn.

People wear new clothes, give Zakat or alms to the poor, distribute sweets, and eat a variety of dishes, including Biryani, Haleem, Nihari, kebabs and Seviyan.