Eid-ul-Fitr 2023: Moon sighting dates, times in Kerala and Kashmir

The beginning of Eid-ul-Fitr in Kashmir is decided by the grand mufti of the state, who has the authority to announce the start of the festival based on the sighting of the new moon. The festivities in the region involve going to mosques for prayers and meeting loved ones. The timing of the moon sighting can be influenced by various factors, such as the moon's position and the prevailing weather conditions.

