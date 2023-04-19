Eid-ul-Fitr 2023: Moon sighting dates, times in Kerala and Kashmir

Eid-ul-Fitr 2023: Moon sighting dates, times in Kerala and Kashmir1 min read . 06:35 AM IST
- Kerala is the only Indian state whose date for Eid-ul-Fitr is determined by the moon sighting in Saudi Arabia.
As the holy month of Ramadan nears its conclusion, Muslims across the globe are ready to observe Eid-ul-Fitr, a significant festival in the Islamic faith.
The event marks the end of Ramadan, during which Muslims fast and reflect on spiritual matters. Eid-ul-Fitr is a jubilant occasion, celebrated with excitement and devotion by individuals of all ages. Typically observed on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month in the Islamic calendar, after the appearance of the new moon.
The specific date of Eid-ul-Fitr may differ based on the visibility of the moon in various regions around the globe. This festival is a period of rejoicing, mercy, and the renewal of one's dedication to serving others and strengthening their faith.
It serves as a reminder of the significance of harmony, affection, and empathy in our lives, as well as a time to consider the principles of Islam and how they can lead us toward a more meaningful and gratifying existence.
Like other regions, the occurrence of Eid-ul-Fitr in Kerala and Kashmir is subject to the sighting of the new moon, with the specific date possibly varying due to local discrepancies and the timing of the moon sighting.
In Kerala, Eid-ul-Fitr is observed one day earlier than the rest of India due to the local moon sighting committee's adherence to the traditional Islamic calendar and its practice of waiting for the actual sighting of the moon.
The state government declares a holiday for Eid-ul-Fitr based on the committee's decision. According to the official website, this year, the festival will be celebrated in Kerala on April 21st.
The beginning of Eid-ul-Fitr in Kashmir is decided by the grand mufti of the state, who has the authority to announce the start of the festival based on the sighting of the new moon. The festivities in the region involve going to mosques for prayers and meeting loved ones. The timing of the moon sighting can be influenced by various factors, such as the moon's position and the prevailing weather conditions.
Muslims globally mark the last few nights of Ramadan as "Laylatul Qadr," a night of power and immense spiritual importance, before the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr. As per the official website, in Kashmir, the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on April 22nd this year.
