Eid-ul-Fitr 2023: Wishes and warm greetings
- People can extend their best wishes and warm greetings on the solemn occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr with the following messages
Eid-ul-Fitr would be celebrated on Saturday marking the end of the fasting month of Ramzan. Muslims across the world celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr.
The festival of Eid Ul-Fitr spreads compassion and brotherhood among the people.
People can extend their best wishes and warm greetings on the solemn occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr with the following messages--
-May this Eid-ul-Fitr brings you and your loved ones peace, happiness, and prosperity. Eid Mubarak
-Wishing you a very happy and blessed Eid-ul-Fitr. May Allah fill your life with love, kindness, and compassion. Eid Mubarak
-On this Eid-ul-Fitr, I pray to Allah that you are blessed with good health, wealth and prosperity in all your endeavours. Eid Mubarak
-I wish Eid mubarak to you and your family. May Allah guide you to the road of success and happiness.
-Let’s celebrate this Eid-ul-Fitr, the festival of love, joy and brotherhood, with the true faith in Allah. Eid Mubarak
-Let’s observe this Eid-ul-Fitr with spirituality, self-reflection and charity. May Allah show us the way. Eid Mubarak
-Sending best wishes on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. May Allah bless you every day. Eid Mubarak
-May the divine blessings of Allah touch every aspect of your life and make it blissful. Eid Mubarak
-I wish Allah keep blessing you and give you strength at every important step in your life. Eid Mubarak to you and family.
-May you continue to grow wiser every day! Eid-ul-Fitr Mubarak!
As it is known that the Islam was founded in the 7th century by Prophet Muhammad, the history of Eid-ul-Fitr dates back to that time. It is said that the Prophet received the first revelation of the Quran during the month of Ramzan. The end of Ramzan is marked by the celebration of Eid Ul-Fitr. Throughout the Ramzan Muslims fast from dawn to dusk.
