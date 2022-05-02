Marzaki Chand Committee said in a statement, "Marzaki Chand Committee Farangi Mahal, Qazi-e-Shahar Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahli Imam Idgah Lucknow has announced that today is the date 29 Ramzan-ul-Mubarak 1443 H. There is no moon of Shawwal on May 1, 2022. So tomorrow is 30th roza and Eid-ul-Fitr will be on May 3, 2022. Eid-ul-Fitr namaz at Indgah Lucknow will be held on 03 May 2022 at 10 am,"

