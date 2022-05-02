This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Lucknow's Markazi Chand Committee said that the Shawwal crescent was not sighted on Sunday evening hence, May 2 will be observed as the last day of Ramzan and Eid ul-Fitr will be celebrated on May 3
The crescent moon for the Islamic month of Shawwal was not sighted on Sunday evening, therefore clerics across the country announced that the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in India on May 3, according to news agency ANI report.
Lucknow's Markazi Chand Committee said that the Shawwal crescent was not sighted on Sunday evening hence, May 2 will be observed as the last day of Ramzan and Eid ul-Fitr will be celebrated on May 3.
Marzaki Chand Committee said in a statement, "Marzaki Chand Committee Farangi Mahal, Qazi-e-Shahar Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahli Imam Idgah Lucknow has announced that today is the date 29 Ramzan-ul-Mubarak 1443 H. There is no moon of Shawwal on May 1, 2022. So tomorrow is 30th roza and Eid-ul-Fitr will be on May 3, 2022. Eid-ul-Fitr namaz at Indgah Lucknow will be held on 03 May 2022 at 10 am,"
Additionally, the moon-sighting committee in Karnataka said in a statement on Sunday, the Markazi Ruyath-e-Hilal (MReH) said the moon was not sighted in the city of Bengaluru due to heavy rainfall, the moon was also not sighted in other districts of Karnataka or anywhere in the country.
“The first day of Shawal (1443) will be on Tuesday, May 3, 2022," the committee said in its statement. The decision was taken after the MReH committee held its meeting today, under the chairmanship of Maulana Sagheer Ahmed Khan Rashadi.
The Executive members of Ruyat-E-Hilaal Committee of Karnataka announced that the crescent was not sighted anywhere across the country and hence the Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated on May 3.
Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated by Muslims around the globe to mark the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramzan.
Eid ul-Fitr marks the end of the fasting month of Ramzan
Ramzan is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad, according to Islamic belief.
Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, which involves rigorous fasting for about 30 days.
During this month, Muslims do not consume food or water from dawn to dusk. They eat Sehri (a pre-dawn meal) and break their day-long fast with 'Iftar' in the evening.
Eid ul-Fitr marks the end of the fasting month of Ramzan. The festival is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar.
The festival is celebrated by sharing a delightful dish Seviyan (Vermicelli) that comes under different varieties like Hath Ka Seviyan, Nammak Ka Seviyan, Chakle Ka Seviyan and Laddu Seviyan. All these variants can be used in the dish called Sheerkurma, which is also made on Eid and distributed among friends and relatives.
