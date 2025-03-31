Eid-ul-Fitr today: Check city-wise Eid namaz timings in Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Bengaluru, and more

As India celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, find out the city-wise timings for the special Eid Namaz. Learn about the significance of this prayer and how communities come together to celebrate this joyous occasion.

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Updated31 Mar 2025, 05:32 AM IST
New Delhi, India - March 30, 2025: Devotees seen a day before EID festival at Jama Masjid in New Delhi, India, on Sunday, March 30, 2025. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)

Eid-ul-Fitr today: India is celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr or Eid al-Fitr, the festival marking the end of Ramadan, on Monday, March 31. Ramadan—the month of fasting—ended with the sighting of a crescent moon on March 30 across Indian cities.

This year, Ramadan, which began on March 2, had 29 days. Lucknow was the first city to announce the sighting of the crescent Moon on Sunday evening. Delhi's Jama Masjid's deputy Imam Syed Shaban Bukhari also announced later that the moon was sighted across cities.

The moon sighted at the end of Ramadan is actually an announcement of the beginning of the new Islamic month, Shawwal. The first day of Shawwal is when Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated.

One of the mandatory elements of Eid-ul-Fitr is a special Eid Namaz that Muslims offer in the morning. This congregational namaz offered in Eidgahs, the open fields dedicated for the purpose, and mosques is in addition to five-time prayer that Muslims offer daily.

The timing of Eid Namaz varies across different cities, usually taking place shortly after sunrise. Some mosques arrange more than one congregation for Eid Namaz to accommodate the faithful.

City-wise Eid 2025 namaz timings in India

Here’s a look at the expected prayer schedule for Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 in major Indian cities:

CityEid Namaz Timing
Delhi (Jama Masjid)6.45 AM
Lucknow (Eidgah, Aishbagh)10 AM
Bengaluru, Nanda Ground, Austin Town6.40 AM
Mumbai, Minara Masjid, Mohammed Ali Road7 AM, 8 AM
Srinagar, Jamia Masjid, Nowhatta10 AM
Jaipur7:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Hyderabad6:24 AM – 12:00 PM
Kolkata5:41 AM – 12:00 PM
Ahmedabad6:43 AM – 12:00 PM

Significance of Eid Namaz

The moon sighted at the end of Ramadan is an announcement of the beginning of the new Islamic month, Shawwal.

Eid Namaz is a mandatory element of Eid. This special prayer, performed in congregation, consists of two rakats (units of prayer) followed by a sermon (khutbah) by the Imam. The sermon covers religious and worldly topics in two parts.

Eid Namaz is offered only in the morning and in large gatherings at open grounds called Eidgahs or mosques. It cannot be performed at home.

The special namaz had to be completed before noon. Before the namaz, Muslims are recommended to give away alms – Zakat al-Fitr (charitable donation) – to make sure that those in need can also celebrate the festival.

Key Takeaways
  • Eid-ul-Fitr celebrates the end of Ramadan and the beginning of Shawwal.
  • Eid Namaz is a mandatory congregational prayer performed in the morning.
  • City-wise timings for Eid Namaz vary and are often scheduled shortly after sunrise.
First Published:31 Mar 2025, 05:32 AM IST
