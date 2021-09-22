NEW DELHI : The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested eight persons in connection with the detention of containers carrying heroin that arrived from Afghanistan at the Mundra port last week, said an official statement on Wednesday.

Of the arrested, four are Afghan nationals, one is Uzbek and three are Indians. One of the arrested Indians holds the import export code which was used to import the consignment. He was taken into custody from Chennai and investigations are in progress, finance ministry said in the statement.

The two containers that came from Kandhar were detained last Monday. They were declared to be carrying semi-processed talc stones but detailed examination led to the seizure of 2988 kilo gram of heroin subsequently.

Heroin was concealed in jumbo bags said to contain unprocessed talc powder. These were topped with talc stones to avoid detection, the ministry said.

Follow up operations were conducted in Delhi, Noida, Chennai, Coimbatore, Ahmedabad, Mandvi, Gandhidham and Vijaywada. This led to recovery of 16.1 kilo gram of heroin from a warehouse in Delhi, 10.2 kilogram powder suspected to be cocaine and 11 kilogram of substance suspected to be heroin from a residential place in Noida, the statement said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.