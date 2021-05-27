Eight books to make sense of covid times

MUMBAI : The last one year, apart from being physically, mentally, and emotionally tough for many, has also been very confusing to say the least. The spread of the covid-19 pandemic has thrown up all manner of questions. What exactly is the coronavirus? How does it spread? Do lockdowns help? What about the economy? Should vaccine pricing be decided by the free market? Or should governments give vaccines for free? What does the future hold for us? And so on.