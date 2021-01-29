OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Eight core industries' output contracts 1.3% in Dec 2020
Barring coal and electricity, all sectors recorded negative growth in December 2020
Barring coal and electricity, all sectors recorded negative growth in December 2020

Eight core industries' output contracts 1.3% in Dec 2020

1 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2021, 09:07 PM IST PTI

  • The output of crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel and cement declined by 3.6%, 7.2%, 2.8%, 2.9%, 2.7%, and 9.7%, respectively
  • The eight core industries constitute 40.27% of the Index of Industrial Production

The output of eight core infrastructure sectors contracted for the third month in a row by 1.3% in December 2020, dragged down by poor show by crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel and cement sectors.

The core sectors had expanded by 3.1% in December 2019, according to the provisional data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on Friday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Elon Musk

Musk fails to get Indian-American student's defamation lawsuit thrown out

1 min read . 09:38 PM IST
File Photo: Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga

Japan prime minister says he's determined to hold Olympics

1 min read . 09:25 PM IST
A beneficiary gets the first shot of COVID-19 vaccine at Ram Manohar Lohiya Medical Hospital, in Lucknow.

Initiate covid-19 vaccination of frontline workers from first week of February: Centre to states

1 min read . 09:25 PM IST
The survey also highlights that denser areas are more vulnerable to faster spread of the virus

Economic Survey: Covid-19 lockdown saved more than 1 lakh lives

3 min read . 09:20 PM IST

Barring coal and electricity, all sectors recorded negative growth in December 2020.

During April-December 2020-21, the sectors' output declined by 10.1% against a growth rate of 0.6% in the same period of the previous year.

The output of crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel and cement declined by 3.6%, 7.2%, 2.8%, 2.9%, 2.7%, and 9.7%, respectively.

The growth in coal production slowed down to 2.2% in the month under review from 6.1% in the same month last year. However, electricity output grew by 4.2% in December 2020.

The eight core industries constitute 40.27% of the Index of Industrial Production.

The government also revised core sector output data for September 2020 showing a growth rate of 0.6% in the month against the earlier projection of 0.1% contraction.

Commenting on the data, ICRA Principal Economist Aditi Nayar said that discouragingly, the core index continued to contract for the third consecutive month in December 2020.

"Based on the plateau in the core sector data, juxtaposed with the uptick in auto production trends and recovery in non-oil merchandise exports, we expected the IIP to rebound to a modest growth of 0.5-1.5% in December 2020, trailing the level seen in October 2020," she said. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout