Eight core industries' output contracts 2.6% in November
Tata Steel Ltd and JSW Steel Ltd are among India’s large steelmakers seen interested in Essar Steel India Ltd, Bhushan Steel Ltd, and Bhushan Steel and Power Ltd—three steel companies currently in bankruptcy courts. Photo: Bloomberg

Eight core industries' output contracts 2.6% in November

1 min read . 05:32 PM IST PTI

Contracting for the ninth consecutive month, the output of eight core infrastructure sectors dropped by 2.6% in November, mainly due to decline in production of natural gas, refinery products, steel and cement

NEW DELHI : Contracting for the ninth consecutive month, the output of eight core infrastructure sectors dropped by 2.6% in November, mainly due to decline in production of natural gas, refinery products, steel and cement.

Contracting for the ninth consecutive month, the output of eight core infrastructure sectors dropped by 2.6% in November, mainly due to decline in production of natural gas, refinery products, steel and cement.

The production of eight core sectors had recorded a growth of 0.7% in November 2019, data released by the commerce and industry ministry showed on Thursday.

The production of eight core sectors had recorded a growth of 0.7% in November 2019, data released by the commerce and industry ministry showed on Thursday.

Also Read | The march of 2020 in 10 key long reads

Barring coal, fertiliser and electricity, all sectors -- crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, steel and cement -- recorded negative growth in November 2020.

During April-November, the sectors' output dropped by 11.4% as compared to a growth of 0.3% in the same period of the previous year.

The output of crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, steel and cement declined by (-)4.9%, (-)9.3%, (-)4.8%, (-)4.4%, and (-)7.1%, respectively, in November this year.

On the other hand, coal and electricity sector output grew by 2.9% and 2.2% during the month under review.

Fertiliser sector growth stood at 1.6% as against 13.6% in the same month last year.

The eight core industries account for 40.27% of the IIP.

