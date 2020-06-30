Eight core industries' output contracts 23.4% in May

Eight core industries' output contracts 23.4% in May1 min read . 05:34 PM IST
NEW DELHI :
The output of eight core infrastructure industries shrank by 23.4% in May due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, according to the official data.
The eight core sectors had expanded by 3.8% in May 2019, the data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on Tuesday showed.
Barring fertiliser, all seven sectors - coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, steel, cement, and electricity - had recorded negative growth in May.
During April-May 2020-21, the sectors output dipped by 30% as compared to 4.5% in the same period previous year.
"In view of nationwide lockdown during April and May 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic, various industries - Coal, Cement, Steel, Natural Gas, Refinery, Crude Oil etc experienced substantial loss of production," the ministry said in a statement.
These eight industries accounts for 40.27% in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).
