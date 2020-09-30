Eight core industries output contracts 8.5% in Aug

NEW DELHI : Contracting for the sixth consecutive month, the output of eight core infrastructure sectors dropped by 8.5% in August, mainly due to decline in production of steel, refinery products and cement.

The production of eight core sectors had contracted 0.2% in August 2019, showed data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on Wednesday.

Barring coal and fertiliser, all sectors -- crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, steel, cement and electricity -- recorded negative growth in August.

During April-August 2020-21, the sectors' output dipped by 17.8% as compared to a growth of 2.5% in the same period previous year.

