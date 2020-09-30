Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Eight core industries output contracts 8.5% in Aug
FILE PHOTO: A worker wearing a face mask works on a production line manufacturing bicycle steel rim at a factory, as the country is hit by the novel coronavirus outbreak, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China March 2, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS/File photo

Eight core industries output contracts 8.5% in Aug

1 min read . 05:26 PM IST PTI

Contracting for the sixth consecutive month, the output of eight core infrastructure sectors dropped by 8.5% in August, mainly due to decline in production of steel, refinery products and cement

NEW DELHI : Contracting for the sixth consecutive month, the output of eight core infrastructure sectors dropped by 8.5% in August, mainly due to decline in production of steel, refinery products and cement.

Contracting for the sixth consecutive month, the output of eight core infrastructure sectors dropped by 8.5% in August, mainly due to decline in production of steel, refinery products and cement.

The production of eight core sectors had contracted 0.2% in August 2019, showed data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on Wednesday.

The production of eight core sectors had contracted 0.2% in August 2019, showed data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on Wednesday.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Barring coal and fertiliser, all sectors -- crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, steel, cement and electricity -- recorded negative growth in August.

During April-August 2020-21, the sectors' output dipped by 17.8% as compared to a growth of 2.5% in the same period previous year.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper mint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated