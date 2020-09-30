Eight core industries output contracts 8.5% in Aug

NEW DELHI :
Contracting for the sixth consecutive month, the output of eight core infrastructure sectors dropped by 8.5% in August, mainly due to decline in production of steel, refinery products and cement.
Contracting for the sixth consecutive month, the output of eight core infrastructure sectors dropped by 8.5% in August, mainly due to decline in production of steel, refinery products and cement.
The production of eight core sectors had contracted 0.2% in August 2019, showed data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on Wednesday.
The production of eight core sectors had contracted 0.2% in August 2019, showed data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on Wednesday.
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading,
Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Barring coal and fertiliser, all sectors -- crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, steel, cement and electricity -- recorded negative growth in August.
During April-August 2020-21, the sectors' output dipped by 17.8% as compared to a growth of 2.5% in the same period previous year.