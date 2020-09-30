Eight core industries' output contracts 8.5% in August

Eight core industries' output contracts 8.5% in August1 min read . 05:42 PM IST
Infrastructure output contracted 8% in July, revised data showed
New Delhi: India's infrastructure output contracted 8.5% in August from a year earlier, government data released on Wednesday showed.
Infrastructure output, which comprises eight sectors including coal, crude oil and electricity and accounts for nearly 40% of industrial output, contracted 17.8% in the five months through August from a year earlier, the data showed.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
