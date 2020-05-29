Production output of eight core industries shrunk by -38.12 in April 2020%, down from -9.0% in the previous month, according to data released by the Office of the Economic Advisor today. This decline largely came on the back of contraction in Cement and Steel sectors.

8 of the total 8 sectors contracted in April 2020. The fertilizers industry had the highest growth rate at -4.5%, while the cement industry had the lowest growth rate at -90.0%

The eight core sector industries are coal (annualised growth of -15.46%), crude oil (-6.35%), natural gas (-19.89%), refinery products (-24.16%), fertiliser (-4.49%), steel (-83.95%), cement (-86.02%) and electricity (-22.76%). Together, they have a combined share of 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

Data has been sourced from the Office of the Economic Advisor's website.

