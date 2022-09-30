Eight core sector growth falls nine-month lows in August to 3.3%3 min read . Updated: 30 Sep 2022, 05:54 PM IST
- Eight key sector industries' growth rate drops to 3.3 per cent in August from 12.2 per cent in the same month last year.
Eight key sector industries' growth rate drops to 3.3 per cent in August from 12.2 per cent in the same month last year. This is a nine-month low and a decline of 8.90% from the same month last year. The previous low was in November 2021 at 3.2%. The production growth of eight infrastructure sectors — including coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement, and electricity — was 9.8% from April to August of this fiscal year, compared to 19.4% recorded in the same period last year, according to official data released on Friday.