Eight core sector growth falls nine-month lows in August to 3.3%

Eight key sector industries' growth rate drops to 3.3 per cent in August from 12.2 per cent in the same month last year. This is a nine-month low and a decline of 8.90% from the same month last year. The previous low was in November 2021 at 3.2%. The production growth of eight infrastructure sectors — including coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement, and electricity — was 9.8% from April to August of this fiscal year, compared to 19.4% recorded in the same period last year, according to official data released on Friday.

