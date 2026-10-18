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Eight dead, 12 injured as car runs over workers in Punjab's Sangrur: What led to the accident? Details

A group of more than 20 workers enrolled under the Viksit Bharat Guarantee Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission Gramin (VB-G RAM G) were engaged in some work in the area when the incident occurred. Some of them were also reportedly sitting on the road.

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Published18 Oct 2026, 09:35 PM IST
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AI-generated image. For representational purposes only.
AI-generated image. For representational purposes only.
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Eight workers died and 12 others were injured after a car ran over them on Lehragaga-Jakhal road in the Sangrur district of Punjab on Sunday, PTI reported citing police authorities.

A group of more than 20 workers enrolled under the Viksit Bharat Guarantee Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission Gramin (VB-G RAM G) were engaged in some work in the area when the incident occurred. Some of them were also reportedly sitting on the road.

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This is when the speeding car coming from the direction of Jakhal mowed down the group.

The driver then went on to abandon the vehicle and flee from the spot, PTI reported citing Superintendent of Police Palwinder Singh.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.

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