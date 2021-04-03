OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Eight injured in explosion of cooking gas cylinder in Maharashtra's Nashik

Eight persons were seriously injured when an LPG cylinder exploded in a building here in Maharashtra, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in Vadala Naka area on Friday night when a leaking gas cylinder was being replaced in the housing society building, an official said.

He said the injured were undergoing treatment at the district civil hospital.

It is not clear whether the blast occurred inside a flat in the housing society and if the injured were members of the same family or are neighbours.

