Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the death of eight in road accident in Telangana, offering ₹2 lakh each to grieving families
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the death of eight people, including six women and 20 others who were injured in a collision involving a lorry and a mini truck in Kamareddy district on Sunday evening.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “distressed by the loss of lives due to an accident in Kamareddy district, Telangana. Condolences to the bereaved families and prayers with the injured. Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of the deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000."
Earlier on Saturday, eight people, including six women died and 20 others were injured in a collision involving a lorry and a mini truck in Kamareddy district on Sunday evening.
The mishap occurred at around 5 pm in Yellareddy mandal when the driver of the lorry took the wrong side of the road and hit the mini truck coming in the opposite direction, resulting in the spot death of two people while three others died on the way to the hospital, Kamareddy District Superintendent of Police B Srinivas Reddy told PTI. Those who sustained injuries were admitted to a hospital.
