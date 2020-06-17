BENGALURU : Karnataka reported eight more covid-19 related casualties on Wednesday, that takes the total number of casualties to 106 in the state so far.

This includes five casualties from Bengaluru, one each from Shivamogga, Bidar and Ballari, according to the daily bulletin of the Karnataka health department.

Bengaluru so far has reported 44 covid-19 related deaths, adding to concerns over a rise in cases in the state's growth engine.

Bengaluru accounted for 55 out of the total 204 cases reported on Wednesday. Most of those who tested positive in Bengaluru are those with Influenza Like Illnesses (ILI), Severe Acute Respiratory Respiratory Infection(SARI) and contacts among other reasons, raising fears that the virus had indeed spread within the community. The city is now prepping sport stadiums, exhibition centres and other large areas as covid-19 care centres for asymptomatic patients who do not require hospitalisation but have to be kept in isolation.

Only 108 out of the 204 positive persons came from other states or countries while the remaining cases are local.

However, the B.S.Yediyurappa-led state government has sought further relaxation of lockdown restrictions to enable more economic activity in Karnataka.

In a video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, Yediyurappa said that Karnataka will double its capacity to treat 200,000 patients in the state. He also informed the PM that the state had surveyed 1.5 crore out of the total 1.68 crore households in the state to create a health registry of the most vulnerable persons. He also said that Karnataka had 72 laboratories that could carry out nearly 15,000 tests per day.

Karnataka, however, has seen a decline in testing to under 8000 per day.

The state government on Wednesday issued a notification for random testing.

In its notification,Jawaid Akhthar, the additional chief secretary of the health and family welfare department said that in view of the recent increase of covid-19 cases and to ensure effective surveillance, the state would conduct random testing using RT-PCR pooled sample technique on slum dwellers, vendors, bill collectors in malls, super markets and footpaths and delivery boys of food chains and other courier services.

