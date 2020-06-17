Eight more covid-19 related casualties in Karnataka

Bengaluru accounted for 55 out of the total 204 cases reported on Wednesday. Most of those who tested positive in Bengaluru are those with Influenza Like Illnesses (ILI), Severe Acute Respiratory Respiratory Infection(SARI) and contacts among other reasons, raising fears that the virus had indeed spread within the community. The city is now prepping sport stadiums, exhibition centres and other large areas as covid-19 care centres for asymptomatic patients who do not require hospitalisation but have to be kept in isolation.