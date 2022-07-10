Hindustan Unilever emerged as the biggest gainer even as the combined market capitalisation of eight of the 10 most valued domestic firms added ₹1,81,209.89 crore last week
The combined market capitalisation of the eight of the 10 most valued domestic firms added ₹1,81,209.89 crore last week. Additionally, Hindustan Unilever emerged as the biggest gainer. While the BSE benchmark Sensex advanced 1,573.91 points or 2.97% last week and from the top-10 pack, Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) were the only laggards.
Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) made it as one of the top gainers adding ₹50,058.05 crore, taking its valuation to ₹5,86,422.74 crore, while ICICI Bank's valuation jumped ₹35,956.8 crore to reach ₹5,25,656.96 crore. Among the other top gainers, the market valuation of HDFC Bank advanced ₹23,940.12 crore to ₹7,75,832.15 crore and that of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) went up to ₹19,797.24 crore to ₹4,47,841.46 crore.
Interestingly, the market capitalisation of State Bank of India (SBI) witnessed a surge by ₹19,232.55 crore to ₹4,35,922.66 crore and Infosys jumped ₹15,126.4 crore to ₹6,37,033.78 crore. Bharti Airtel's valuation moved up by ₹12,000.08 crore to ₹3,81,833.20 crore and that of HDFC climbed ₹5,098.65 crore to ₹4,06,213.61 crore.
On the other hand, the market capitalisation of TCS declined by ₹18,770.93 crore to ₹11,94,625.39 crore and the country's largest software exporter TCS on Friday reported a 5.2% rise in June quarter net profit to ₹9,478 crore. The results were declared post market hours. The valuation of Reliance Industries went lower by ₹11,805.14 crore to ₹16,17,879.36 crore. Notably, among the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, ICICI Bank, LIC, SBI, HDFC and Bharti Airtel.
