Meanwhile, the soaring commodity prices across the Middle East ruined the festive sentiments in Tunisia, Lebanon, Palestine, Yemen, and other regional countries which started their Eid al-Adha celebrations on Saturday. Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of Sacrifice, is one of the most anticipated celebrations in the Islamic world. By tradition, families should ritually slaughter an animal, usually sheep or cow, during the four-day festival as long as they can afford it, as per reports.