Eight of top-10 Indian firms lose 1.37 trillion in m-cap, RIL worst hit
During the last week, the Sensex declined 544.97 points or 1.72%

1 min read . 17 May 2020 PTI

  • Reliance Industries market valuation plunged 65,232.46 crore to 9,24,855.56 crore last week
  • The market valuation of HDFC Bank declined 22,347.07 crore to 4,87,083.88 crore and that of HUL tanked 13,192.26 crore to 4,77,458.89 crore

NEW DELHI : Eight of the 10 most valued domestic firms suffered a combined erosion of 1,37,311.31 crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries (RIL) taking the biggest knock.

Only Bharti Airtel and ITC from the top-10 list managed to close the week with gains.

RIL's market cap plunged 65,232.46 crore to 9,24,855.56 crore.

The market valuation of HDFC Bank declined 22,347.07 crore to 4,87,083.88 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Limited tanked 13,192.26 crore to 4,77,458.89 crore.

ICICI Bank's market cap dropped 9,770.06 crore to 2,08,900.79 crore.

Infosys witnessed a decline of 9,518.84 crore in valuation to reach 2,77,814.09 crore while that of HDFC tumbled 9,370.38 crore to 2,83,293.70 crore.

The m-cap of Kotak Mahindra Bank slipped by 7,805.2 crore to 2,25,327.22 crore.

Tata Consultancy Services' market valuation dipped 75.04 crore to 7,10,439 crore.

In contrast, Bharti Airtel added 13,147.89 crore to its valuation to stand at 3,02,292.43 crore.

ITC's valuation also rose by 7,744.11 crore to 2,02,330.13 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL retained the number one spot, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, Airtel, HDFC, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and ITC.

During the last week, the Sensex declined 544.97 points or 1.72%.

