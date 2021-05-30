Eight of the top-10 most valued companies together added ₹1,39,566.52 crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries, TCS and Infosys emerging as top performers.

On a weekly basis, the BSE benchmark Sensex gained 882.40 points or 1.74 per cent.

Only Hindustan Unilever and Bajaj Finance saw losses in their market capitalisation for the trading week closed on Friday.

Among the gainers, Reliance Industries saw its market valuation jump by ₹59,590.77 crore to ₹13,28,049.94 crore.

Tata Consultancy Services added ₹23,562.96 crore to take its valuation to ₹11,63,018.74 crore and Infosys gained ₹21,395.27 crore to ₹5,98,604.10 crore.

The market capitalisation of State Bank of India rallied ₹18,697.06 crore to ₹3,76,663.23 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank gained ₹8,435.06 crore to ₹3,56,849.67 crore.

HDFC's valuation rose by ₹4,555.41 crore to reach ₹4,58,418.62 crore and that of HDFC Bank jumped by ₹2,721.71 crore to ₹8,28,341.24 crore.

ICICI Bank added ₹608.28 crore to see its capitalisation reach ₹4,45,171.34 crore.

In contrast, the valuation of Hindustan Unilever diminished by ₹8,904.94 crore to ₹5,45,762.50 crore.

The market capitalisation of Bajaj Finance declined by ₹1,282.63 crore to ₹3,38,589.27 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj Finance.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.