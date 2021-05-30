OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Eight of top-10 most valued firms add over 1.39 lakh cr in m-cap; RIL on top

Eight of the top-10 most valued companies together added 1,39,566.52 crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries, TCS and Infosys emerging as top performers.

On a weekly basis, the BSE benchmark Sensex gained 882.40 points or 1.74 per cent.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Only Hindustan Unilever and Bajaj Finance saw losses in their market capitalisation for the trading week closed on Friday.

Among the gainers, Reliance Industries saw its market valuation jump by 59,590.77 crore to 13,28,049.94 crore.

Tata Consultancy Services added 23,562.96 crore to take its valuation to 11,63,018.74 crore and Infosys gained 21,395.27 crore to 5,98,604.10 crore.

The market capitalisation of State Bank of India rallied 18,697.06 crore to 3,76,663.23 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank gained 8,435.06 crore to 3,56,849.67 crore.

HDFC's valuation rose by 4,555.41 crore to reach 4,58,418.62 crore and that of HDFC Bank jumped by 2,721.71 crore to 8,28,341.24 crore.

ICICI Bank added 608.28 crore to see its capitalisation reach 4,45,171.34 crore.

In contrast, the valuation of Hindustan Unilever diminished by 8,904.94 crore to 5,45,762.50 crore.

The market capitalisation of Bajaj Finance declined by 1,282.63 crore to 3,38,589.27 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj Finance.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout