Eight opposition members suspended from Rajya Sabha over farm bill chaos

New Delhi: A day after slogans and protests in Rajya Sabha against the two controversial farm bills, eight members of opposition parties were on Monday suspended from the House for the remaining part of the monsoon session for unruly behaviour. Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu has also rejected the no-confidence motion moved by 12 opposition parties against deputy chairman Harivansh.

Soon after the start of the Rajya Sabha on Monday morning, protests continued with the opposition parties moving a motion against the deputy chairman. Among the Members of Parliament (MPs) who have been suspended are Derek O' Brien and Dola Sen from Trinamool Congress, Sanjay Singh from Aam Aadmi Party, Rajiv Satav, Ripun Bora and Syed Nasir Hussain from Congress and K K Ragesh and Elamaram Kareem from Communist Party of India (Marxist).

“They are suspended for unruly behaviour with the Chair," said Naidu, adding he was pained by the behaviour of MPs and some members had even violated all social distancing protocols.

“It is unfortunate, unacceptable and condemnable. It tarnished the image of Parliament, particularly elders House. I suggest to members of Parliament, please do some introspection," said Naidu.

Naidu further said that he even feared for the security of deputy chairman on Sunday. He urged members to discuss, debate and decide on all the problems and issues rather than rushing to the well of the House.

“I was so pained yesterday, all social distancing and covid-19 related precautions were violated by some members of the house yesterday. What happened yesterday defies logic, it was a really bad day for Rajya Sabha. Some members came to well of the House, threw paper, reached mic of deputy chairman, hurled papers at him and abused him. Rule book was thrown at him. Some of the members also accepted outside that they did it," Naidu added.

Amid sloganeering and protests by opposition members, Naidu said division of votes could not have taken place because of continuous disruptions in the House and that decorum of Parliament was broken by some of the members.

“In the view of continuous disruption of the House, division of votes could not have taken place. Certainly, conduct of some members grossly crossed all barriers of parliamentary decorum and etiquettes…I rule that motion given by LoP and other members are not admissible," he added.

Continued disruption in the House led to a brief adjournment of the Upper House after which Harivansh chaired the proceedings of the House amidst protests from opposition parties.

Parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi urged members, who have been named, to leave the chamber. Harivansh named at least two opposition members who continued to be in the House when it reconvened after 10:00am leading to another adjournment for half an hour.

