Eight people die in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa after inhaling suspected toxic gas inside well

In an unfortunate incident, at least eight people died in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa after inhaling suspected toxic gas inside well.
Khandwa SP Manoj Kumar Rai said that five bodies have been recovered.
Three people had entered the well to clean it when they started drowning, five more people went in to save them. Unfortunately, all of them go trapped inside.
As per the preliminary information, immersion of Gangaur Mata is scheduled to take place and traditionally, it was done in the well, located in the middle of the village.
“We are recovering two more bodies that we can see. SDRF, Police and Administration and villagers are all cooperating in this operation. We are trying to bring them out as soon as possible,” reported ANI quoting the SP.
