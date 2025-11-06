Eight planes shot down? Trump modifies claim on India-Pakistan conflict; says tariffs helped secure truce—watch video

After repeating his claim that seven planes were shot down during the brief conflict between India and Pakistan in May this year, US President Donald Trump has changed tune, claiming now that that not seven, but eight planes were downed.

Trump's latest comment came during the America Business Forum Miami in Florida on Wednesday wherein the US President highlighted again that he was instrumental in brokering peace between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

‘Tariffs stopped Ind-Pak war’ "Pakistan and India...I was in the midst of a trade deal with both of them, and then... I heard they were going to war. Seven planes were shot down, and the eighth was really badly wounded... Eight planes were shot down essentially," Trump said.

"I said, this is war... 'I'm not going to make any trade deals with you guys unless you agree to peace'. The two nations said, 'No way. This has nothing to do...’ I said, ‘It has everything to do. You are nuclear powers. I'm not trading with you. We're not making any deals with you if you're at war with each other'," Trump added.

"A day later, I get a call saying, 'We made peace'. They stopped. I said, 'Thank you. Let's do trade'. Isn't that great? Tariffs did that... Without tariffs, that would have never happened," the US President said, doubling down on his claim that he leveraged trade to push both nations into a truce.

Trump's latest comment is the latest in a series of claims he's made about the India-Pakistan truce, which he announced on May 10 on Truth Social, claiming that the ceasefire was agreed to after a "long night" of talks between Islamabad and New Delhi, mediated by Washington.

In fact, since then, Trump has asserted his self-proclaimed role in brokering the truce a whopping 60 times, mentioning that seven planes were downed every now and then.

His current claim of eight planes being shot down, however, is new, and the US President has yet to comment on which sides incurred the losses.

Despite Trump's repeated claims about bringing India and Pakistan to the negotiating table (a claim also backed by Islamabad), India has vehemently denied any third-party involvement in the truce, which it says was negotiated through direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations of the two nations.