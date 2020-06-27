Eight states contribute to 87% of Covid-19 deaths in country, GoM told

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday told the ministers that eight states, including Delhi and Maharashtra, contributed 87% of total deaths due to novel coronavirus in India. Along with that, the health ministry also informed the group of ministers that the eight states were also the biggest contributor to active cases, about 85.5%.

These eight states are Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Telangana, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal.

The MoHFW was speaking at the 17th meeting of the high-level Group of Ministers (GoM) on COVID-19, which was held virtually under the chairpersonship of Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare in New Delhi. Dr S Jaishankar, Union Foreign Minister, Hardeep Puri, Union Minister of Civil Aviation, and Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State, Health & Family Welfare were also present in the meeting.

Vardhan told reporters, "Our recovery rate has gone above 58% and around 3 lakh people have recovered from Covid-19. Our mortality/fatality rate is near 3% which is very less. Our doubling rate has come down to near 19 days, which was 3 days before the lockdown."

The GOM was briefed on the current status of COVID-19 cases in the country, the recovery and mortality rates, doubling rate, ramped up testing and strengthened healthcare infrastructure in the various states.

The GoM was also told that at present, 15 Central Teams consisting of public health experts/epidemiologists/clinicians and a senior Joint Secretary level have been deployed to provide technical support to these highly affected states. Another Central Team is currently visiting Gujarat, Maharashtra and Telangana to strengthen ongoing efforts for management of COVID-19, an official release said.

The GoM was also briefed about the utility of ITIHAS and Aarogya Setu in contact tracing and prediction of potential hotspot areas which have been extensively used by state and Union Territory governments, the statement added.

During the meeting, Dr Bhragava, DG (ICMR) gave a detailed presentation on the testing strategy of ICMR. He explained about the serological survey, and the increasing capacity for enhanced per day testing through various tests. The samples tested in the last 24 hours have increased to 2,20,479 taking the total cumulative number of samples tested so far are 79,96,707. India now has 1,026 diagnostic labs dedicated to COVID-19. This includes 741 in the government sector and 285 private labs, he said, according to the release.

ICMR also informed the government that there are 1,039 dedicated Covid hospitals with 1,76,275 isolation beds, 22,940 ICU beds and 77,268 oxygen supported beds. Additionally, there are also 2,398 dedicated Covid Health Centres with 1,39,483 Isolation beds, 11,539 ICU beds and 51,321 oxygen supported beds which are currently operational.

Moreover, 8,958 COVID Care Centres with 8,10,621 beds are now available to combat COVID-19 in the country. The Centre has also provided 185.18 lakh N95 masks and 116.74 lakh personal protective equipments (PPEs) to state governments as well, the release stated.

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases in the country have breached the 5 lakh-mark after India registered 18,552 new cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of people in India who tested positive for coronavirus has reached 5,08,953.

The current total includes 1,97,387 active cases. 2,95,881 Covid-19 cases have been cured or discharged from the hospital. The total recovery now stands at 58.13%. The death tally has also increased to 15,685.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via