Eight states contribute to 87% of Covid-19 deaths in country, GoM told

During the meeting, Dr Bhragava, DG (ICMR) gave a detailed presentation on the testing strategy of ICMR. He explained about the serological survey, and the increasing capacity for enhanced per day testing through various tests. The samples tested in the last 24 hours have increased to 2,20,479 taking the total cumulative number of samples tested so far are 79,96,707. India now has 1,026 diagnostic labs dedicated to COVID-19. This includes 741 in the government sector and 285 private labs, he said, according to the release.