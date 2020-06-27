Eight states contributed 85.5% of covid-19 cases, 87% of total deaths

Eight States are contributing to 85.5% of active covid-19 caseload and 87% of total deaths in India, government said on Saturday. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Telangana, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal are the major contributors to the highly infectious disease, the government said after the 17th meeting of the high-level Group of Ministers (GoM) on covid-19 that was held under the chairpersonship of Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare by a video-conference. The country recorded 20113 cases on Saturday taking the total number of covid-19 cases to 527400. With 414 deaths, the toll reached 16076.