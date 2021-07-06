Eight states get new governors. This is the complete list

In a major reshuffle, President Ram Nath Kovind has appointed new governors in eight states

President Ram Nath Kovind has appointed new governors in eight states, said an official release from Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday. Ahead of the much-anticipated Cabinet reshuffle, Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Thawarchand Gehlot has been appointed as Governor of Karnataka.

Haryana Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya has been transferred to Tripura, and the current Governor of the northeastern state Ramesh Bais will serve as Jharkhand Governor.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatraya transferred and appointed as the Governor of Haryana, while Goa minister Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has been made the Governor of Himachal Pradesh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BJP leader from Gujarat Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel will serve as the Governor of Madhya Pradesh.

The appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices, said the release.

