Eight states lag behind in meeting targets under Mission Amrit Sarovar1 min read 19 Aug 2023, 04:44 PM IST
Out of 1,12,277 identified Amrit Sarovar, work has started for 81,425 water bodies and a total of 66,278 sarovars have been constructed
New Delhi: Eight states are lagging behind in meeting objectives under Mission Amrit Sarovar -- a campaign to rejuvenate water bodies -- even as the national target has been achieved, the ministry of rural development said in a statement.
