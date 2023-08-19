New Delhi: Eight states are lagging behind in meeting objectives under Mission Amrit Sarovar -- a campaign to rejuvenate water bodies -- even as the national target has been achieved, the ministry of rural development said in a statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"States have taken efforts to achieve the district level target of 75 Amrit Sarovar in each of the districts of the State with an exception in case of West Bengal, Punjab, Telangana, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Bihar and Rajasthan wherein some of the districts are yet to achieve the target of 75 Amrit Sarovars per district," it added.

Out of 1,12,277 identified Amrit Sarovar, work has started for 81,425 water bodies and a total of 66,278 sarovars have been constructed/rejuvenated.

Mission Amrit Sarovar was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 24 April 2022 with the objective to provide sustainable water sources wherein every district is expected to construct/ rejuvenate a minimum of 75 Amrit Sarovar. The national target of 50,000 Amrit Sarovars has been achieved by following due guidelines of the mission.

The mission involves eight central ministries -- rural development; panchayati raj; forest, environment and climate change; railways and road transport and highways -- and departments, including land resources, drinking water and sanitation and water resources.

