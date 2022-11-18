Eighth Norway-India joint working group maritime meeting held

1 min read . 04:00 PM IST

Eighth Norway-India joint working group maritime meeting held (File Photo:Bloomberg)

Discussion was held on use of alternative fuels like green ammonia and hydrogen for futuristic shipping, and India-Norway cooperation on green maritime future. Both governments presented their visions and plans for a green maritime sector. Norway said that it is committed to India for zero emission solutions.