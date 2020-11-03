NEW DELHI : The eighth round of military talks between India and China to reduce tensions along their borders in Ladakh where tens of thousands of soldiers are in an eye ball to eye ball confrontation, is expected to take place on Friday, a person familiar with the matter said.

The talks come as the India-China military standoff completes six months on 6 November and as winter sets in in the Himalayan mountain range. It was in May that New Delhi first detected Chinese troop intrusions into India. The two sides were involved in a clash on the banks of Pangong Tso lake in eastern Ladakh on 6 May and another clash in Sikkim on 9 May. But the most violent of the clashes took place on 15 June in Galwan when 20 Indian soldiers and an unknown number of Chinese soldiers were killed.

India has moved in troops to match the Chinese deployment along the border in Ladakh. The Indian army is backed by fighter jets of the Indian Air Force including the newly inducted French built Rafales.

Previous rounds of talks -- both at the military and diplomatic levels -- have not yielded results. In some friction points there has been limited pullback by troops of both countries. But the main sticking point seems to be the pullback from the shores of the Pnagoing Tso lake with China refusing to move back from Finger 4, one of eight mountain spurs jutting into the lake. India says Finger 4 lies in an area within its control, something that China disputes.

The six month long standoff has left the India-China ties in shreds.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via