The talks come as the India-China military standoff completes six months on 6 November and as winter sets in in the Himalayan mountain range. It was in May that New Delhi first detected Chinese troop intrusions into India. The two sides were involved in a clash on the banks of Pangong Tso lake in eastern Ladakh on 6 May and another clash in Sikkim on 9 May. But the most violent of the clashes took place on 15 June in Galwan when 20 Indian soldiers and an unknown number of Chinese soldiers were killed.